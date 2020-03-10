Gavilan College events to be postponed as a public health measure

Classes will remain in session, but faculty will receive guidance on encouraging students who are sick to remain at home or leave campus.

Gavilan College site at the Briggs Building in downtown Hollister. File photo.

Information provided by Gavilan College.

Gavilan College is postponing several upcoming events in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a recent release, the following March events will be postponed or cancelled:

Women in Gavilan History event—March 9

Artist’s Reception—March 11

Career Fair—March 12

Bach to Blues—March 14

Nursing and Allied Health Department College Fair—March 18

Just-in-Time Mobile Food Pantry—March 19

Student Voices Talent Show—March 28

Gavilan College is also making several changes effective immediately through the end of March: