Gavilan College events to be postponed as a public health measure

Information provided by Gavilan College.
Gavilan College is postponing several upcoming events in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a recent release, the following March events will be postponed or cancelled:
- Women in Gavilan History event—March 9
- Artist’s Reception—March 11
- Career Fair—March 12
- Bach to Blues—March 14
- Nursing and Allied Health Department College Fair—March 18
- Just-in-Time Mobile Food Pantry—March 19
- Student Voices Talent Show—March 28
Gavilan College is also making several changes effective immediately through the end of March:
- Outside use of campus facilities: All outside use of campus facilities will be suspended until the end of March, meaning non-Gavilan College groups cannot currently rent space at the school.
- Classes: Classes will remain in session, however faculty will be receiving guidance on encouraging students who are sick to remain at home or leave campus; setting up canvas shells for classes for use as needed.
- Cosmetology: Services to the public are suspended through the end of March.
- Athletics: teams may compete, however no audiences will be permitted.
- Board of Trustees meetings, Community meetings: The March meeting of the Board of Trustees and the Community meeting on San Benito County campus will proceed, however measures will be taken to stream these events online and encourage remote participate via zoom technology. The President’s Forums for the month of March are cancelled (March 12 and March 26).
- High School Educational Forums: The educational forums scheduled for Mt. Madonna High School, Christopher High School, Gilroy High School, Sobrato High school, Live Oak High School and Anzar High School, are cancelled.
- Non-Essential Employee Travel: all non-essential travel for employees is suspended until the end of March.
- Study Abroad: the orientation meeting on March 21 for Study Abroad is cancelled. Gavilan will take an interest list but will be following guidelines from the State Department and Centers for Disease Control on international travel.
- Scholarship workshops: Gavilan will cancel in-person workshops and make content available online.