Gavilan College executive resigns

Vice President of Administrative Services Michael Renzi leaving as a state team works to help the school become more fiscally solvent.

Michael Renzi, vice president of administrative services for Gavilan College, submitted his resignation on Feb. 8. His last day is Feb. 19.

In an email sent to staff, Renzi wrote, “I want to thank you for the wonderful opportunity and all of your support as Gavilan’s Chief Business Officer for the last 17 months. I have decided to accept another position for which I am scheduled to begin promptly in March 2021. I plan to release that information at a time when it is appropriate.”

Renzi’s resignation comes at a time when Gavilan is working with three members of the state Financial Crisis Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) to help return the school to solvency. FCMAT came to assist following a drop in the community college’s financial reserves, which the school has attributed to low enrollment.

Renzi began working at Gavilan College in August 2019, according to its website. Prior to that, he held positions as director of finance and administration at Stanford University School of Medicine, vice president of administrative services at West Valley College, and director of finance and administration at San Jose City College. He holds a Bachelor of Political Science degree from Santa Clara University and a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law.

In his email, Renzi wrote that community colleges serve important roles in communities and noted that while Gavilan has had its challenges, it has had more successes along the way.

“I know each one of you serves Gavilan’s mission for our community nobly. You have done so successfully for the last 100 years, and you all continue to do so with exceptional professionalism,” he wrote.

Renzi was not immediately available for comment.

