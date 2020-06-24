Gavilan College Fall semester moves to online format

Laptop lending program available. Semester begins Aug. 24.

Information provided by Gavilan College.

Gavilan College is now enrolling students for the Fall semester, where the majority of instruction will take place online. According to a June 23 release, a laptop lending program is available for the semester.

All student services and instructional support will also be offered online, including the bookstore, library, counseling, and financial aid. There will be no drop-in access to the campus or any other Gavilan College locations. The release noted that where face-to-face instruction is required, the school will enforce social distancing and daily cleaning.

In determining the plans for Fall semester, the college drew upon guidance for the Office of the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges, as well as state and local public health authorities. Other Bay Area community colleges, including Hartnell, Cabrillo, and West Valley, are taking a similar approach. The California State University system, including San Jose State and CSU-Monterey Bay, has also announced Fall semesters will be primarily online.

Students enrolling for the Fall semester should take care to read the “notes” section under each class in the schedule which will indicate the format for the class and other requirements. Students should also be aware that:

Most Fall classes will be entirely online, and some will be hybrid classes with both online and in-person components

Some online classes will have synchronous requirements

Students will be required to attend Zoom class sessions at the days and times listed for the course

To be successful in a course, students need to have the technology needed to participate via Zoom during those days/times

If there are questions or concerns, contact the instructor directly prior to registering

Some classes will meet on campus with the following guidelines

The number of students in the classroom at any given time will be limited

All students and faculty will adhere to the social distancing protocol

Students will be required to wear face covering at all times in the classroom

Active classrooms will be sanitized before and after each class session

Regular, ongoing monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 will take place

The release stated that if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 or a new shelter-in-place order, face-to-face classes will be converted to online format.

For more information, visit the Gavilan College website.