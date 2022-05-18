Gavilan College holding superintendent candidate forums

Interviews in person and over Zoom begin May 18 at 1:15 p.m.

Information provided by Gavilan College Trustee Irma Gonzalez Area 7.

Gavilan college has three interviews with Superintendent/President candidates scheduled May 18. The public may participate in person or over Zoom. The three candidates are the finalists following a national search.

The finalists will participate in open forums at the Gavilan College campus, room Social Sciences 214 (SS 214) starting at 1:15 p.m. Parking is free on campus. For those unable to attend in-person, unique webinar links to view each of the community forums have been set-up and are listed below:

Dr. Pedro Avila – Forum 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. Vice President of Student Services/Assistant Superintendent Santa Rosa Junior College Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/97943526383

Dr. Claudia Lourido-Habib – Forum 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. President Porterville College Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99909452724

Dr. Brian Sanders – Forum 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. Vice President of Instruction Columbia College Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/97888812535

Face coverings are required to attend the open forums.

A recording of the forums will be available for public viewing following the forums and will be posted on Trustee Irma Gonzalez’s Facebook page. Following each forum, the trustees ask community members to submit feedback for each candidate using the following Microsoft form: Superintendent/President Open Forum Candidate Feedback Form. https://www.facebook.com/icgonzaleztrustee/posts/434437722015014 today in person and over Zoom

More information on the candidates can be found here.