Education / Schools

Gavilan College invites first-time students to online meeting

Counseling department to explain how to enroll, answer questions about being a college student and lay out the steps to register.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Join counselors on May 8. Photo provided.
Join counselors on May 8. Photo provided.

This article was contributed by Gavilan College

Gavilan College invites all new, first-time college students to the online meeting “Getting Started at Gavilan College” on Friday, May 8.

Gavilan’s Counseling Department will explain how to enroll, answer questions about being a college student and lay out the steps to register.

On or before May 3, first-time students need to register for “Getting Started at Gavilan.” The counseling department will reply with Zoom meeting information.

After registering at the link above and before the May 8 online meeting, first time students must also take five more steps:

  • Use Apply Now and complete a Gavilan College admission application
  • Receive their Gav ID # from Admissions and Records
  • Create a Gav ID PIN #
  • Log onto their new student MyGav account and answer the questions in the Online Orientation
  • Request their high school email their high school transcript to dhampton@gavilan.edu or scan their transcript and email it to dhampton@gavilan.edu

Students who need more information with the above steps or have any questions can email Esther Casteneda or call (408) 840-3024.

 

hits 2

Gavilan College

Gavilan College offers a wide range of services, including programs of community education, the liberal arts and sciences, the pre-professional, business, vocational, and technical fields. To support student success, we offer services that strengthen and augment the learning environment. Courses and programs of study are offered days, evenings, weekends, and online. All offerings are designed to assist students in meeting their educational and life goals.