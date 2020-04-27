Gavilan College invites first-time students to online meeting

Counseling department to explain how to enroll, answer questions about being a college student and lay out the steps to register.

This article was contributed by Gavilan College

Gavilan College invites all new, first-time college students to the online meeting “Getting Started at Gavilan College” on Friday, May 8.

Gavilan’s Counseling Department will explain how to enroll, answer questions about being a college student and lay out the steps to register.

On or before May 3, first-time students need to register for “Getting Started at Gavilan.” The counseling department will reply with Zoom meeting information.

After registering at the link above and before the May 8 online meeting, first time students must also take five more steps:

Use Apply Now and complete a Gavilan College admission application

Receive their Gav ID # from Admissions and Records

Create a Gav ID PIN #

Log onto their new student MyGav account and answer the questions in the Online Orientation

Request their high school email their high school transcript to dhampton@gavilan.edu or scan their transcript and email it to dhampton@gavilan.edu

Students who need more information with the above steps or have any questions can email Esther Casteneda or call (408) 840-3024.