Gavilan College lecture classes to go online in response to coronavirus

Classes will meet as usual on March 13, March 16 and March 17 so that faculty can instruct students in the use of the online format. Lecture classes will be transitioned into fully online format by March 18.

In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Gavilan College is taking additional steps to prevent spread in the best interest of the public health, including switching lecture classes to an online format.

According to a recent release, the Gavilan College Emergency Operations Center is now active through April 13 and will be reassessed at that time. Daily updates will be forwarded to the Gavilan community. Please note the following:

Labs, studio, and activity classes will continue to meet in-person, with extra attention to disinfecting rooms and equipment between use, spacing students as much as possible, and providing hand-sanitizer in all classrooms.

Gavilan College will remain open, with student services available. Where appropriate, Cranium Café will be used to reduce social contact.

Cafeteria and Bookstore will have reduced hours, to be announced.

Custodial staff will continue extra cleaning and disinfecting as per CDC guidelines and will deep clean all buildings that are not being used.

Student workers—if tutor-trained, they can work with their faculty member and the Office of Academic Affairs to work through the online format.

Clinical placements will continue for Allied Health students.

Staff should come to work as usual unless sick, as the college remains in operation.

Students who do not have computer access at home will be able to use computers in the Gavilan College Library.