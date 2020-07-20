Gavilan College network, website and all online services offline through July 22

Students taking summer classes are advised to contact instructors directly.

The Gavilan College network, website and all online services will remain offline until July 22. Facilities and IT staff are working to restore services as soon as possible, which have been down since the weekend. No cause for the interruption in services has been given.

The community college advised students taking summer classes to contact instructors directly.

Services available for students:

Services available for employees:

Services unavailable: