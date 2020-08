In previous years, meetings were held at local cafes in each city in the district, but have now moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kathleen Rose, president of Gavilan College, will host two online meetings on Aug. 22 and Sept. 19 from 9-10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversations will give the public the opportunity to ask questions and learn about what is happening with the local community college.

In previous years, Rose has held Coffee and Conversations at local cafes in each city in the district. The meetings have moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Register for free here.