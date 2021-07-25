Gavilan College San Benito County Campus Committee meeting

Zoom meeting scheduled for July 26 at 6 p.m.

Information provided by Galivan College Trustee Irma Gonzalez

Gavilan College has a scheduled meeting on July 26 regarding the developments of the San Benito County Campus.

Rachel Perez – Chair, Irma C. Gonzalez, and Jeanie Wallace (San Benito County).

When: Jul 26, 2021 06:00 p.m.

Topic: Board of Trustees Development of the San Benito County Campus Committee Meeting

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/95509686857

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 669 900 6833 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 876 9923 or

+1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 955 0968 6857

Gavilan Joint Community College District welcomes public comments. In order to equitably facilitate public comments, please send your request to [email protected] prior to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021. If you are unable to send comments via email, please call 408-848-4711 and leave a voice message no later to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021. If you have a specific agenda item you would like to speak to, please note your name and the agenda item number so that you can be called on during the meeting. For general comments, please indicate whether you would like to comment or have the comment be read. These comments will be read during the “Public Comments” agenda item. Please keep in mind that public comments will be limited to 3 minutes.

In compliance with the Americans with Disability Act, if you need special assistance to access the Board meeting room or to otherwise participate at this meeting, including auxiliary aids or services, please contact Deborah Britt-Petty at [email protected] or 408-848-4711. Notification at least 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to the Board meeting.