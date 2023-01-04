Gavilan College seeks student member for bond oversight committee

Construction of San Benito County campus expected to begin in February or March.

Rendered photo of SBC. Subject to change. Photo courtesy of Gavilan College.

Gavilan College said in a recent news release it’s seeking a student for its Measure X Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. The committee is responsible for reviewing Measure X expenditures and holds quarterly meetings that are open to the public.

The student role includes:

Informing the public about the expenditure of bond revenues

Reviewing and reporting on the proper expenditure of taxpayers’ money for school construction

Advising the public as to whether the district is in compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations

Ensuring that bond funds are spent only on projects listed in the Bond Project Lists

Monitoring progress of bond projects

Receiving and reviewing the annual performance and financial audits of bond projects.

Providing information to the public on the progress of bond projects and expenditures of Bond funds

The next committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gavilan College in the Student Center, North/South Lounge, in Gilroy.

More information and the application is available here.

The college also released other information regarding Measure X. This measure was approved by voters in 2018 and according to Gavilan’s website its $248 million in bonds will be used to upgrade classrooms, science, healthcare, technology, engineering/career training labs, repair aging facilities and add a campus in San Benito County. $60.5 million was allotted for the San Benito County campus which will be built on the corner of Fairview and Hwy 25. A full breakdown of funding is here.

San Benito County campus update

The Blach/QKA/Gensler Design Build Team submitted their guaranteed maximum price of $2.29 million and it was approved by the Board of Trustees on Dec. 13.

The schedule for the project is as follows:

Division of the State Architect approval is anticipated in February.

Construction is expected to begin in February or March.

A community forum is expected in March.

Main campus projects

The new library will replace the library and incorporate Student Services functions in one location.

The Design-Build contract for this project was approved by the Board of Trustees on Dec. 13.

The schedule for the project is as follows:

January: design and construction documentation begins

August: Division of State Architect review begins

February 2024: construction begins

July 2025: building occupancy begins

New governing board

Voters in San Benito and Santa Clara counties voted in November for three new trustees and reelected two.

Area 1 (SCC): Kathy C. Napoli (newly elected)

Area 2 (SCC): Alicia M. Cortez (newly elected)

Area 3 (SCC): Gabriel Gutierrez (newly elected)

Area 4 (SCC): Patricia Mondragón

Area 5 (SBC): Jeanie Wallace, Board President (ran unopposed)

Area 6 (SBC and SCC): Rachel Perez, Board Vice President

Area 7 (SBC): Irma Gonzalez (reelected)

Student Trustee: Jonathan Tessmann

More information on the Trustee Areas is available here.

The trustees will hold a retreat at St. Francis Retreat Center in San Juan Bautista on Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Public comments are scheduled following roll call at 9 a.m. See agenda here.

