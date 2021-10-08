Gavilan College superintendent/president announces retirement

Kathleen A. Rose has led the district since 2016.

Gavilan Joint Community College District Board of Trustees President Edwin Diaz announced on Oct. 7 that Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The announcement was made following closed session in which the trustees conducted a performance evaluation of Rose, according to the agenda.

No other information was given about Rose’s retirement following the announcement.

Following the meeting, Rose sent the following letter to students and staff:

Dear Gavilan College Community,

Tonight I notified the Board of Trustees of my intent to retire on July 1, 2022. This is my fortieth year in higher education as an administrator and faculty member, my 13th year with GJCCD, and 6th as your Superintendent/President. My family and I are ready for a new chapter in my life and after many months of reflecting and deliberating with them on personal and professional reasons to retire, my decision was made.

I am proud of the many accomplishments in our district during my time at Gavilan, with all of you at the center of each achievement. My role as a leader was inspired daily by our courageous students, our dedicated professional support staff, our talented faculty and an equity focused leadership team. Together we celebrated Gavilan’s 100th anniversary, passed the largest GO Bond in the district’s history, and changed together through a global pandemic. Many, many highs and lows were experienced by a community of educators that remained committed to the educational journeys of our students and partnerships within our communities, no matter the social, political, and economic challenges.

As you know, our mission at Gavilan is to “actively engage, empower and enrich students of all backgrounds and abilities to build their full academic, social, and economic potential.” I am proud to have contributed to the culture at Gavilan and represent our collaborative commitment to our mission each day. In my remaining time, I will continue to lead with transparency, equity, and dignity as the district prepares for the next Superintendent/President.

I am grateful that you all took a chance on this farmgirl from upstate NY who has been honored to serve as your president during a critical time in the district’s history. I thank each of you for your support and service to this incredible college.

Warmly,

Kathleen

On Oct. 8, Gavilan announced Rose’s retirement through a press release and thanked her for her services and highlighted her accomplishments.

“We are grateful for the years of service and many contributions Dr. Rose has made to the students of our district,” Diaz said. “In addition to many accomplishments, Dr. Rose’s tenure has been marked by significant challenges, including the unprecedented challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. Through her leadership the college maintained valuable services to students and the communities we serve. We wish her well in her retirement.”

Rose has served as the superintendent/president since 2016. She joined Gavilan College in 2008 as vice president of instruction from Hartnell College where she held the same position.

The release added that Rose’s legacy at Gavilan includes the successful passage of the Measure X Bond in 2018, celebration of the college’s Centennial in 2019-2020 and the reaffirmation of the college’s accreditation.

“Her tenure included the multitude of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated the rapid transition of all instruction and services from in-person to remote in a matter of days, the development of new safety protocols, leadership of a largely remote workforce for over a year, and meticulous planning for the return to campus,” the release states. “This followed an unprecedented cybersecurity attack, and a changing state funding formula that created financial stress for the district.”

The release said the Board of Trustees will begin discussing the recruitment of a new president over the coming months.