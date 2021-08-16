News Release

Gavilan College superintendent to host coffee chats with residents

Kathleen A. Rose will visit Hollister on Aug. 28.
Gavilan College Superintendent and President Kathleen Rose. File photo.
Information provided by Gavilan College

Who: You are invited to enjoy some Coffee & Conversations with Dr. Kathleen A. Rose, Superintendent / President of Gavilan College. This is an informal gathering to talk about what’s happening at Gavilan College.  Come and join the conversation!

 

Where & When:

Gilroy

Saturday, August 21, 2021

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Starbucks, Premium Outlets

8375 Arroyo Cir, Gilroy, CA 95020

 

Hollister

Saturday, August 28, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

4th Street Eatery

330 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023

 

San Jose

Saturday, September 11, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Starbucks, 125 Bernal Road, San Jose, CA 95119

 

Morgan Hill

Saturday, September 18, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Peet’s Coffee

755 Cochrane Rd Suite 100, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

 

San Martin

Saturday, September 25, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Gavilan College Site at the San Martin Airport

13021 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA 95046

 

Online

Saturday, October 2, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Zoom

https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99512529477

 

How: Admission is free.  Enjoy a cup of coffee on us!

 

BenitoLink Staff