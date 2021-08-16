Gavilan College superintendent to host coffee chats with residents

Information provided by Gavilan College
Who: You are invited to enjoy some Coffee & Conversations with Dr. Kathleen A. Rose, Superintendent / President of Gavilan College. This is an informal gathering to talk about what’s happening at Gavilan College. Come and join the conversation!
Where & When:
Gilroy
Saturday, August 21, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Starbucks, Premium Outlets
8375 Arroyo Cir, Gilroy, CA 95020
Hollister
Saturday, August 28, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
4th Street Eatery
330 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023
San Jose
Saturday, September 11, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Starbucks, 125 Bernal Road, San Jose, CA 95119
Morgan Hill
Saturday, September 18, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Peet’s Coffee
755 Cochrane Rd Suite 100, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
San Martin
Saturday, September 25, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Gavilan College Site at the San Martin Airport
13021 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA 95046
Online
Saturday, October 2, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Zoom
https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99512529477
How: Admission is free. Enjoy a cup of coffee on us!