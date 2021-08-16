Gavilan College superintendent to host coffee chats with residents

Kathleen A. Rose will visit Hollister on Aug. 28.

Information provided by Gavilan College

Who: You are invited to enjoy some Coffee & Conversations with Dr. Kathleen A. Rose, Superintendent / President of Gavilan College. This is an informal gathering to talk about what’s happening at Gavilan College. Come and join the conversation!

Where & When:

Gilroy

Saturday, August 21, 2021

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Starbucks, Premium Outlets

8375 Arroyo Cir, Gilroy, CA 95020

Hollister

Saturday, August 28, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

4th Street Eatery

330 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023

San Jose

Saturday, September 11, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Starbucks, 125 Bernal Road, San Jose, CA 95119

Morgan Hill

Saturday, September 18, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Peet’s Coffee

755 Cochrane Rd Suite 100, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

San Martin

Saturday, September 25, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Gavilan College Site at the San Martin Airport

13021 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA 95046

Online

Saturday, October 2, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Zoom

https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99512529477

How: Admission is free. Enjoy a cup of coffee on us!