Gavilan College Theater’s spring production opens May 13

The Gavilan College Theater announced its spring production, an adaptation of “The Imaginary Invalid,” opens May 13 at 8 p.m. Other showtimes include May 14, 20, 21 also at 8 p.m. May 21 also also includes a 2 p.m. performance.

“This play highlights the comedic genius of Molière,” the release said. “The production juxtaposes period costumes and settings with modern situational dialogue and 1980’s music, making it more relevant and fun for modern audiences.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students & seniors. Tickets can be purchased online, the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill, and the Gavilan Theater box office before showtimes.

“Molière was adept at creating relatable characters and situations in which we can see ourselves and laugh at their antics onstage. Our protagonist Argon learns an important lesson – that laughter, and the love of your family and friends, is the best medicine of all,” Gavilan College Theater Director John Lawton Haehl said.

Gavilan said it strongly recommends attendees be vaccinated. It also said masks are required indoors and that these requirements are subject to change based on current college guidelines.

The Gavilan College Theater is located at the Gilroy Main Campus at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.