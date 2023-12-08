Information provided by Gavilan College. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

As Gavilan wraps up its one year of free tuition, food, and parking, “Gav 4 Free,” it will host “Super Saturday,” a one day, one-stop opportunity for students to register for college and sign up for Spring classes. This free enrollment event will be Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Gilroy campus, with free food provided.

This is an all-hands event, where various college departments will be available to answer all questions. Attendees will find personalized help with enrollment, class sign ups, financial aid, and more at Super Saturday. Counselors will also be available to provide guidance.

Gavilan Superintendent/President, Dr. Pedro Avila, enthusiastically shared:

“This Super Saturday is the last chance for everyone to enroll in Gav 4 Free. We strongly encourage our community to share this opportunity with everyone and get personalized assistance signing up for free Winter Session and Spring classes. This event adds to our commitment to provide college for all. You do not want to miss it!”

With Gav 4 Free, all Gavilan classes are free for everyone through Spring 2024. We hope to see you at Super Saturday, December 9, 2023, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.