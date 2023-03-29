Gavilan College to host international artist, creativity crusader

Information provided by Gavilan College
Renowned international artist, speaker, author, and “Creativity Crusader,” Simon Silva, will return to Gavilan College this Spring semester, to provide lectures and workshops at both the Gilroy Campus and Hollister Site on April 20, and an evening art exhibit at the Gilroy Campus on April 21; the latter hosted by the Gavilan Educational Foundation.
Hosted by Gavilan’s El Centro, Mr. Silva will provide the following lecture, “Nurturing Sustainable Success Through the Arts,” at the following locations and start times:
- Gilroy Campus, Library Room at 12 p.m.
- Hollister Site at 5:30 p.m.
Following his hour-long lecture, a hands-on workshop for 30 attendees will be provided by Mr. Silva at each of the locations. There is no need to register for the workshop, and it is open to all. No registration is needed.
The next day, Friday, April 21, the Gavilan Educational Foundation will host a “Simon Silva Gallery Reception,” where more than 20 of his latest art pieces will be displayed.
The VIP portion of the reception will start at 4:30 pm at the Gilroy campus Library Gallery space. The general reception starts at 6 pm., where Gavilan Superintendent/President, Dr. Pedro Avila, will hold a fireside chat with Mr. Silva for 30 minutes. The rest of the evening, attendees will be able to enjoy the art and network with community dignitaries.
The General Reception at 6 p.m. is free for students with proof of current high school or college identification, and $20 for everyone else.
This event is open to the community and those wishing to attend must register here.