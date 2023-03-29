Gavilan College to host international artist, creativity crusader

Events scheduled include lecture and workshop at the Briggs Building in Hollister.

Information provided by Gavilan College

Renowned international artist, speaker, author, and “Creativity Crusader,” Simon Silva, will return to Gavilan College this Spring semester, to provide lectures and workshops at both the Gilroy Campus and Hollister Site on April 20, and an evening art exhibit at the Gilroy Campus on April 21; the latter hosted by the Gavilan Educational Foundation.

Hosted by Gavilan’s El Centro, Mr. Silva will provide the following lecture, “Nurturing Sustainable Success Through the Arts,” at the following locations and start times:

Gilroy Campus, Library Room at 12 p.m.

Hollister Site at 5:30 p.m.

Following his hour-long lecture, a hands-on workshop for 30 attendees will be provided by Mr. Silva at each of the locations. There is no need to register for the workshop, and it is open to all. No registration is needed.