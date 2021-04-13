Gavilan College to host two virtual job fairs

Events will include a 20-30 minute presentations from employers.

Information provided by Gavilan College

The Gavilan College Career/Transfer Center announced it will host two Virtual Career & Job Fairs starting April 14. Students and community members will have the opportunity to speak with people who work in a variety of industries and apply for jobs and internships, according to a press release. The job fairs will feature 20-30 minute presentations from employers.

On April 14, the center will host an Allied Health Virtual Career Fair from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Presenters will include St. Louise Regional Hospital, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Learning Services, Covenant Care, Merrill Gardens at Gilroy, and Westmount of Morgan Hill. To join visit https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99939196568. This event is open to the public and admission is free.

On April 29, the center will host another Virtual Career Fair from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Presenters will include Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Aerotek, Launch Technical Workforce Solutions, United States Postal Services, Leal Vineyards, California Highway Patrol, BAYWORKS, Santa Clara County Water District, Sunnyslope County Water District, and City of San Jose Environmental Services. Gavilan College will also present jobs for students, staff and faculty. Attendees can also learn about the college STEM and Career Education programs. To join visit https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99086313568. This event is open to the public and admission is free.

For more information and the full schedule, please visit http://www.gavilan.edu/student/ctc/index.php or contact Jacquelyn Richburg at (408) 430-3762 or email [email protected].