Gavilan College’s English 1A moves to Pinnacles National Park

Gavilan College invites you to hike, write, and learn at Pinnacles National Park this Fall by enrolling in a new English 1A class taught half online and half outdoors.

After a year of online learning and social isolation, this course offers human interaction while walking on trails, sitting on rocks, and eating lunch under trees where we will talk about nature and our place within it. Readings and writing will focus on how gender and race shape our relationship to the outdoors and the importance of place in our lives.

Students will also have the opportunity to hike with Pinnacles National Park staff and participate in habitat restoration as we develop a closer relationship to Pinnacles, a local and national treasure with condors, red legged frogs, ghost pines, caves, mountains, streams, and incredible volcanic rock formations.

We will hike nine Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-1:40 p.m., carpooling from Hollister at 8:30 a.m. Contact Christina Salvin at [email protected] with any questions and for the orientation Zoom link on Friday, August 27th at 9:00 a.m. You will find dates and details using the online schedule on the Gavilan College website–look for English 1A, CRN 11053.