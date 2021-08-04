Gavilan Community College is here to help you succeed

Fall 2021 classes begin August 23.

This column was written by Irma C. Gonzalez, Gavilan College Trustee Area 7. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

As we entered our 2020-21 school year, we found ourselves in a historic global pandemic which resulted in an unprecedented shift to remote schooling. Gavilan Community College met that challenge thanks to our committed faculty and staff under the leadership of our college President, Dr. Kathleen Rose.

We are looking forward to serving our students during our upcoming Fall semester which begins on August 23rd. Gavilan College has remained open as COVID-19 has upended postsecondary planning for so many throughout this pandemic, we are here to help you succeed. Our tuition is only $46 per unit, while first-time students can have fees waived for their first two years through the California Community Colleges Promise Grant. We have financial aid available through student opportunity grants, FAFSA, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). We are proud to announce Gavilan College has distributed over three million dollars of HEERF funds into the hands of our students helping them to succeed in their educational goals.

Gavilan is offering many exciting new ways to learn. One of these is English 1A at Pinnacles National Park. You can hike, learn, and write outdoors. This is a hybrid course with nine Friday hikes, 9:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to meet their first-year composition requirement by taking an innovative and adventurous course both online and outdoors with our instructor, Christina Salvin, and Pinnacles National Park staff. Sign up today for CRN 11053, email for more information: [email protected]

Beginning August 2, Student Services will offer on-site appointments Tuesdays through Thursdays at the main campus in Gilroy. Support services will also be available locally, in Hollister, on Tuesdays through Thursdays at the Briggs Building. While starting on August 23, professional support staff will return full-time to on-campus work.

Fall 2021 classes begin August 23, with an expanded on-campus and online choice of classes. Students eager to return can check out the Fall 2021 class schedule and register now! We are here to help you succeed!

