Gavilan instructor arrested on felony charges

Statistics teacher in custody after allegedly sending profane communications to Santa Clara County public health officer.

Gavilan College statistics instructor Alan Viarengo, 55, was arrested at his Gilory home on Aug. 27 on suspicion of felony stalking and threatening a public official. He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 5.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office stated that following the county’s shelter-in-place order in March, Public Health Officer Sara Cody began receiving irate and profane letters, emails and phone calls. Detectives believe Viarengo sent a total of 24 letters to Cody, which grew increasingly aggressive, offensive and threatening.

Detectives received a warrant to search Viarengo’s home where they found 138 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosive materials.

In a letter to Gavilan College staff, faculty, and students, Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose said, “The charges are serious and are being addressed by the justice system. The charges are not related to this individual’s work at Gavilan College, and the alleged actions leading to the charges are not alleged to have occurred at the college. As members of the college community, however, we are shocked and saddened by what took place, and will co-operate with law enforcement fully if it is required.”

Rose also said, “I would ask that we all keep our discussions respectful, and withhold judgment while the legal system does its work. We will ensure that instruction continues and our campus community is informed as appropriate.”

Jan Bernstein-Chargin, director of public information for Gavilan College, told BenitoLink she was unsure if Viarengo had ever taught at the Briggs Building in Hollister, but “he definitely hasn’t taught there in the past few years.”

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Identification Unit identified a fingerprint belonging to Viarengo on one of the letters. Over several months, detectives received a steady flow of letters, believed to be attributed to the same anonymous author. The Sheriff’s Office said the letters, “contained indicia of the ‘Boogaloo Movement,’ which is a loosely organized American far-right wing extremist group known for their anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun beliefs.”

During the course of the investigation, detectives confirmed Viarengo also sent a disturbing letter to the widow of Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who was killed in the line of duty on June 6 by an alleged Boogaloo adherent. The letter contained language mocking the death of Gutzwiller and wishing death upon more law enforcement officers.

Viarango was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on Aug. 27. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is active and asks anyone who has information on this case to contact the office at (408) 808-4500 or its Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.

