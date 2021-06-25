Gavilan okays contract with Earth Systems for San Benito campus work

Company will provide ongoing geotechnical service for the Fairview Road location.

Site of Gavilan College's Fairview Corners campus in San Benito County on March 7, 2021. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Gavilan College approved a $13.5 million contract with Earth Systems at their June 8 Board of Trustees meeting. The company will provide geotechnical services for the San Benito County campus located on the Northeast corner of Fairview Road and Highway 25.

These services are listed for Phase One of the campus, funded by Measure X, which is set to provide up to $58 million for the project. The bond measure was passed in 2018 by voters in both San Benito and Santa Clara counties. The remaining bond funding of $190 million will be assigned to projects on Santa Clara County campuses.

The first phase of the San Benito County campus includes constructing a maintenance and operations building, portable classrooms for labs and career technical education, open space for parking and possibly a retail site. Additional plans for the campus would require more funding, including additional bonds, according to statements from Gavilan President Kathleen Rose May 2018 to the San Benito County Business Council.

The following topics will be addressed in the geotechnical engineering section of the report:

Soil and groundwater conditions

Expansion potential of the soil

Liquefaction potential of the site

Preparation of the site prior to grading

Grading criteria

Types and depths of foundations

Maximum allowable bearing capacities

Seismic coefficients for use in foundation design

Total and differential settlement

Resistance to lateral loads

Subslab ground treatment

Exterior concrete flatwork

Asphalt pavement sections

Utility trenches

Surface drainage and finish improvements

Soil corrosivity

Geotechnical observation and testing

The geologic hazards section will cover:

Geologic structure and stratigraphy

Regional faults and their relationship to the site

Magnitude and epicentral distance of significant past nearby earthquakes

Seismic hazards such as ground shaking and ground rupture

Site specific ground motion analysis

Soil liquefaction potential analysis

Seismically-induced settlement potential analysis

Potential for landslides

Potential for flooding, acute erosion, Tsunami, and other water-related h azards

Damon Felice of Felice Consulting, the management company for the project, said it expects to send plans to the state by the end of the year. Groundbreaking is expected in late 2022 with a soft opening expected in the summer 2024 semester.

For more information on Measure X, visit here.

