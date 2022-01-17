Gavilan opens registration for youth piano competition and music festival

The winner will receive a prize and be given the opportunity to perform at the Gavilan College Bach to Blues Concert.

Information provided by Gavilan College

Gavilan College announced the deadline to register for the 17th annual Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition and Music Festival is Jan. 28. The entry fee is $20.

The competition scheduled for March 6 at 9 a.m. is for piano students ranging from 5th-12th grades. All other musicians can register to perform in the music festival starting at 3 p.m., Gavilan said.

The press release said the competition will consist of two divisions. The junior division is open to students who are in grades 5-8. The senior division will be open to students who are in grades 9-12. The Junior Division includes 5-15 minutes per performer. The Senior Division includes 10-15 minutes per performer.

“Contestants will be expected to prepare two contrasting pieces from the classical repertoire (Baroque, Classical, Romantic, or Contemporary), and perform them by memory,” the press release said.

The awards for the Junior Division include $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. The winner of the Senior Division will receive $500, second place will receive $300 and third place will receive $200.

Gavilan said the winner will also be invited to perform at the Gavilan College Bach to Blues Concert.

In addition to the awards listed above, a special award for local contestants will be handed out. The Junior Division will receive $150 and $250 for the Senior Division.

The admission to the event is free. Adults must show proof of vaccination at the door and have photo ID. Attendees are required to wear masks indoors and to scan in before entering the Theater. Gavilan said the requirements are subject to change based on current public health guidelines.

The competition is named after Marian Filice. Gavilan said Filice was an active member in our community. She taught piano privately and was a huge supporter of the arts.

“Her passion for the piano inspired generations,” Gavilan said. “The Gavilan College Music Program hopes that the competition will inspire young musicians in the community and encourage them to strive for musical excellence.”

For applications, please visit www.gavilan.edu/academic/music/piano_comp.php.

Please mail applications and fees to Maria Amirkhanian at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. Gilroy, CA. 95020

For more information, email [email protected].