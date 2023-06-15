Information provided by Gavilan College

Gavilan College is inviting the community to its historical groundbreaking ceremony for the new San Benito County campus this Friday, June 16, from 10 am to 11 am, at 505 Fairview Road in Hollister, at the northeast corner of Fairview and Hwy 25.

Attending the ceremony will be several dignitaries, and speakers, including Hollister Mayor Mia Casey, San Benito County Board Supervisor, Angela Curro, as well as Gavilan’s Associated Student President, Ysabella Johnson.

Dr. Pedro Avila, Gavilan Superintendent/President, proudly shared:

“We are excited that construction for this long-awaited campus, is finally here. We invite the community to join us in this very historic moment for the City of Hollister and San Benito County. This new campus is a homecoming, 60 years in the making!”

Parking is limited for this event and carpooling is strongly advised. Attendees are also encouraged to wear shoes suitable for walking on damp or dusty open ground.

If you can, Sign Up HERE.