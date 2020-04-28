Get prepared for fire season

While sheltering in place, take time to prepare for wildfire season. San Benito Fire Safe Council shares the details on Cal Fire's Ready, Set, Go program.

This article was contributed by the San Benito Fire Safe Council.

While we are staying home, and even after we start to re-enter society, preparing for wildfire season is a way to be productive. Cal Fire encourages us to follow their Ready, Set, Go program, and there’s an app for that: Ready for Wildfire.

Ready: Create “defensible space” by removing dead plants, grass and weeds from a 100-foot buffer around your home. Use fire-resistant landscaping in this buffer zone and harden your home by using fire-resistant building materials.

Set: Create a wildfire action plan for your family and pets. Assemble emergency supply kits for your household. And, have a family communication plan that includes important evacuation and contact information.

Go: If, or more likely when, a wildfire does come to our area, be prepared to leave early if possible. By having taken the steps in Ready and Set, you will be better prepared to Go—to evacuate. If you have time, here is a home evacuation checklist that will give your home the best chance of surviving the fire.

The San Benito Fire Safe Council is open to anyone in the county. We are residents, fire agencies, relief organizations, wildland managers, equipment operators, public utilities and others who collaborate to reduce the negative impact of wildfires.

If your community is ready to do projects that will reduce your risk when the next wildfire comes through, then attend a meeting of the San Benito Fire Safe Council. Through the council, you can apply for grants to offset the cost of making your community more wildfire resistant.

For information, contact the San Benito Fire Safe Council by emailing sanbenitofiresafecouncil@gmail.com or calling or texting the secretary at (831) 224-5059.