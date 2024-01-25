Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Gilroy Police Department announced it arrested a Hollister man in connection to a Jan. 20 shooting and faces charges related to the shooting and the illegal firearm possession. Police said the victim was not harmed.

Joel Eduardo Valencia. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department.

According to the release, on January 20 at approximately 10 p.m., Gilroy police officers responded to a shooting incident in the 9000 block of Kern Avenue.

It adds that the initial investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Hollister resident Joel Eduardo Valencia, 27, was involved in a physical altercation with the victim.

“During the altercation, Valencia produced a firearm and discharged multiple rounds in the direction of the victim, as well as several small children who were in close proximity,” the release said.

It adds Valencia left the area in a black vehicle, prior to police arrival but an officer later located the vehicle near Mantelli Drive and Fuchsia Court.

“An attempt to initiate a traffic stop was made, but the suspect refused to comply, leading to a vehicle pursuit,” the release said. “Because of the potential danger to the public, the pursuit was terminated.”

It adds that a short time later, Valencia crashed into a parked vehicle and a fire hydrant on First Street where officers apprehended Valencia without incident.

Police said officers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle. He was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with Information or video related to this incident are encouraged to contact Gilroy Police Detective Jason Greathead at (408) 846-0373. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at (408) 846-0330. For all media inquiries, please call (408) 846-0347.