When the children visiting Emmaus house, the only temporary emergency shelter in San Benito County for women and their children who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking, they will find a warm and welcoming safe space designed just for them. The room was completely refurbished by Girl Scout Delaney Drew.

Drew, 18, was an ambassador in Girl Scout Troop 23404, a designation for girls who are in 11th and 12th grade. Her work for the Emmaus House earned her a Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn.

Refurbishing the room involved completely cleaning the room out, painting the room and the furniture, adding a “quiet corner” where children can sit quietly, a mother’s corner with a rocking chair and selection of books, and an art area, among other things. Drew also provided a number of coloring sheets with positive affirmations for children to color and then hang in the room.

Patrice Kuerschner, the Executive Director of Emmaus House, recently stated, “we are so thankful for the wisdom and beauty Delaney brought to this children’s sanctuary. The room is already serving the organization with a space for the children’s Art and Play Time Counseling program”.

Drew has been a member of Girl Scouts for 12 years, and has now advanced to a lifetime adult member of Girl Scouts. She is a 2023 graduate of San Benito High School and was active in High School theater productions and now attends the University of Oregon.