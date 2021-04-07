Girls Inc. of the Central Coast San Benito Committee Community Meeting

Information provided by Girls Inc.
Girls Inc. Community Meeting scheduled for April 7, 2021 to help identify potential new committee members.
Meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and Girls Inc. recommends you connect at 5:20 p.m.
That will give you a chance to test your audio and video and resolve any connection problems that come up.
Girls Inc invites viewers to watch our inspiring six-minute video before the meeting: https://youtu.be/xlU4t7ZlwVI
Agenda
Purpose of this meeting: To assist Girls Inc. develop a stronger San Benito Committee by helping to identify people who bring the skills, backgrounds and other attributes needed to lead and support the organization in the community.
- Opening (10minutes)
- Welcome and Introductions Hetty, Linda
- Agenda/Process Review Hetty
- About Girls Inc. and the San Benito Development/Advisory Board (10minutes) Patty, Linda
- Review Committee Member Recruitment Goals (5 minutes) Linda, Patty.
- Prospective New Members Brainstorm (20 minutes) Hetty, All
- Next Steps in Recruitment Process (10 minutes) Patty
- Closing & Appreciations (20 minutes) Hetty, Linda