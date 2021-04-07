Girls Inc. of the Central Coast San Benito Committee Community Meeting

Committee looking for potential new members.

2015 Girls Inc. ECHO Program, funded in part by the CFFSBC

Information provided by Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. Community Meeting scheduled for April 7, 2021 to help identify potential new committee members.

Meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and Girls Inc. recommends you connect at 5:20 p.m.

That will give you a chance to test your audio and video and resolve any connection problems that come up.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82972613856

Meeting ID: 829 7261 3856

Dial

+1 669 900 6833

Girls Inc invites viewers to watch our inspiring six-minute video before the meeting: https://youtu.be/xlU4t7ZlwVI

Agenda

Purpose of this meeting: To assist Girls Inc. develop a stronger San Benito Committee by helping to identify people who bring the skills, backgrounds and other attributes needed to lead and support the organization in the community.