Information provided by KP Public Affairs

Thursday, August 3, Google and Cal Coastal SBDC will host a free, in-person workshop for small businesses in Salinas and the surrounding area. U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (CA-18) will attend and provide remarks.

Through the “Reach Customers Online with Google” workshop, California’s Grow with Google Digital Coach Roberto Martinez will help small businesses learn how to create and manage a Google Business Profile from start to finish, including how to create or claim a Google Business Profile, manage business info across Google Search and Maps and use a Business Profile to connect with potential customers.

This is especially critical as small businesses throughout California – and the nation – work to be more competitive. These skills will help small business owners grow their earning potential through digital skills.

Who:

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, U.S. House of Representatives

Mayor Kimbley Craig, City of Salinas

Cindy Merzon, Director, Cal Coastal SBDC

Javier González, Head of Local Government & External Affairs for California, Google

Roberto Martinez, California’s Grow with Google Digital Coach

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023

10:00-11:00 AM PT

Where: California State University Monterey Bay at Salinas City Center

1 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901

RSVP: Small businesses can register at g.co/Grow/Salinas