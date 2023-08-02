Information provided by KP Public Affairs
Thursday, August 3, Google and Cal Coastal SBDC will host a free, in-person workshop for small businesses in Salinas and the surrounding area. U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (CA-18) will attend and provide remarks.
Through the “Reach Customers Online with Google” workshop, California’s Grow with Google Digital Coach Roberto Martinez will help small businesses learn how to create and manage a Google Business Profile from start to finish, including how to create or claim a Google Business Profile, manage business info across Google Search and Maps and use a Business Profile to connect with potential customers.
This is especially critical as small businesses throughout California – and the nation – work to be more competitive. These skills will help small business owners grow their earning potential through digital skills.
Who:
- Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, U.S. House of Representatives
- Mayor Kimbley Craig, City of Salinas
- Cindy Merzon, Director, Cal Coastal SBDC
- Javier González, Head of Local Government & External Affairs for California, Google
- Roberto Martinez, California’s Grow with Google Digital Coach
When: Thursday, August 3, 2023
10:00-11:00 AM PT
Where: California State University Monterey Bay at Salinas City Center
1 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901
RSVP: Small businesses can register at g.co/Grow/Salinas