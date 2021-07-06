Governor accepting applications for appointment of Supervisors District 1 vacancy

Applications go directly to the Office of the Governor.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The County of San Benito announced the Office of the Governor is accepting applications for appointment of the vacancy in the county of the San Benito Board of Supervisors, District 1.

The Application for Appointment can be found here:

https://www.gov.ca.gov/ application-for-appointment/.

The application can be completed in multiple sessions by creating a login id.

This application requires fields marked with an asterisk (*) and allows for indication of position desired in the drop down box labeled “Position” field. The Application is submitted once the bottom SUBMIT button is clicked.

Additionally, an authorization form must be printed, signed, and mailed or faxed to the Office of the Governor along with a current resume to consider an application as complete.



These instructions and additional information can be found on the application instruct page listed above.



Contact Information:

San Benito County Elections

831-636-4016