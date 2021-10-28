Governor appoints Betsy Dirks as county supervisor

Dirks lost her supervisor bid to Medina in the March 2020 primary election with 42.4% of the votes.

District 1 candidates Betsy Dirks and incumbent Mark Medina at the Jan. 30 BenitoLink candidate forum. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include comment from Betsy Dirks

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Elizabeth “Betsy” Dirks, 44, of Hollister, as the county supervisor for the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, District 1.

Dirks, lost her supervisor bid to Medina in the March 2020 primary election with 42.4% of the votes.

According to the Oct. 28 release, Dirks has been an independent education consultant since 2005. She was a teacher at Christopher High School from 2020 to 2021, a teacher at Gilroy High School from 2001 to 2005 and a public relations account associate at Walt & Co. Communications from 2000 to 2001.

Dirks is a member of the Live Like Geno Foundation, BenitoLink’s Strategic Planning Committee and the Measure G Citizens’ Oversight Committee. Dirks is a Democrat.

“I’m excited and honored for the opportunity to serve San Benito County and the residents of District 1,” Dirks said. “I know there is work to be done and I look forward to making sure that all voices are heard and represented.”

She told BenitoLink prior to her appointment that she applied for the appointment because she wants the board to be reflective of the community so that all voices are represented.

“At the heart of why I wanted to run is to make sure the county is a place where families can make sure kids have somewhere to put down roots,” Dirks said.