Governor appoints new SBC judge

Palacios will be sworn in April.

Information provided by Superior Court of San Benito County

The Superior Court of San Benito County announced that Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Patrick K. Palacios to the vacant seat left by Steven R. Sanders. The seat has been vacant since Jan. 15, 2021.

According to the announcement, Palacios, 57, of Hollister, has served as a commissioner of the San Benito County Superior Court since 2020.

It adds that he was a sole practitioner from 2015 to 2020 and served as a Deputy District Attorney at the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2014.

Other positions Palacios has held include:

Associate at the Law Offices of John E. Skeath from 2003 to 2007

Sole practitioner from 1994 to 2003

Attorney at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation from 1991 to 1994

Associate at Rosenblum, Parish & Isaacs from 1989 to 1991.

The announcement continues to say he earned a doctorate degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

Palacios will be officially sworn in by the Presiding Judge J. Omar Rodriguez in April 2022.