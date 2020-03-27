Governor Newsom issues statewide moratorium on evictions

Order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19.

Information provided by the office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a March 27 executive order banning the enforcement of eviction orders for renters affected by COVID-19 effective immediately through May 31.

The tenant would be required to retain documentation, the release said, but not required to submit it to the landlord in advance. The tenant would remain obligated to repay full rent in a timely manner and could still face eviction after the enforcement moratorium is lifted.

The action builds on Newsom’s previous executive order authorizing local governments to halt evictions for renters impacted by the pandemic.”