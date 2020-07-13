Governor orders business closures effective immediately

Affected SBC indoor business sectors include gyms and fitness centers, places of worship, non-critical offices, and personal care services.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

In his press conference on July 13, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that counties on the State of California’s monitoring list—which includes San Benito County— are required to close indoor operations effective immediately in following sectors:

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Places of Worship

Indoor Protests

Offices for Non-Critical Infrastructure Sectors as identified at covid19.ca.gov

Personal Care Services (including nail salons, massage parlors, and tattoo parlors)

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Malls

Those not able to continue their business through outdoor operations must close that portion of their business effective immediately in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The state also requires the closure of the indoor business operations listed below statewide. All counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:

Dine-in Restaurants

Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Movie Theater

Family Entertainment Centers

Zoos and Museums

Cardroom

Brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs (indoor and outdoor)

Outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy or other sun shelter, but only as long as the sides are not closed and there is sufficient outdoor air movement.

These actions remain in effect until further notice.

The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/. For any local questions or concerns you can email publichealthreferral@cosb.us or call (831) 636-4113