Governor signs bill intended to protect farmworkers from wildfire smoke

AB 73 aims to have N95 masks and training materials available during wildfires and pandemic.

Information provided by the office of Assemblyman Robert Rivas.

Assemblyman Robert Rivas announced his bill, Bill 73, the Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Protections Act, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The release states that California’s wildfire season, combined with hot weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, has helped shine a light on the necessary protocols agricultural workers need to remain safe while working in unhealthy air quality conditions. The bill received broad bi-partisan support and Sen. Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) was the principal co-author of the bill. The bill goes into effect immediately.

“Our state is yet again experiencing a catastrophic wildfire season and continues to battle COVID-19. While many of us have had the privilege to work from home, our farmworkers weren’t so lucky – instead, they continue to work the smoky fields to feed the nation and sustain a multi-billion dollar industry,” said Asm. Rivas, Vice-Chair of the California Legislative Latino Caucus (CLLC) in the release issued from his office. “I am grateful for the support of my colleagues and Governor Newsom in getting this legislation secured so we can begin protecting our farmworkers NOW.”

The release stated that prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke has been linked to increased rates of chronic heart and respiratory diseases. Without adequate protective equipment, outdoor workers such as farmworkers risk lifelong health complications.

According to the release, AB 73:

Ensures the state’s stockpile of N95 masks will be available to farmworkers during a wildfire outbreak.

Ensures farmworkers access to quality and comprehensible training relating to wildfire smoke, including the use of pictograms and taking ethnic and cultural backgrounds and education levels into account.

“Many of us are privileged to work in air-conditioned offices, safe from the natural elements. Farmworkers do not have that privilege,” said Sen. Anna Caballero (D-Salinas), principal co-author of the bill. “They show up to the fields every day to provide fresh fruits, nuts, and vegetables to the state, the nation, and the world during wildfire season – even when it is a threat to their health and wellbeing. Providing farmworkers with PPE and wildfire safety education and protection is simply the right thing to do and is long overdue.”

For more information on this bill, visit asmdc.org/rrivas.