Grant allows Dentistry4Vets to service local veterans

Information provided by Dentistry4Vets

Dentistry4Vets announced it has been servicing San Benito County military veterans thanks to a $5,000 grant by the Community Foundation for San Benito County awarded in the fall of 2021.

Dentistry4Vets is a nonprofit dental office located at The Montage Wellness Center in Marina, California that treats military veterans in need and suffering from a lack of dental care.

Services for veterans include a comprehensive dental exam plus x-rays, fillings, extractions, crowns, bridges and partial / full dentures.

Dentistry4Vets said its five promises to veterans are:

1) Continuity of care for long term overall good health

2) Comprehensive care to include the services mentioned above plus referrals to dental specialists in the community

3) Quality care for veterans ensuring they receive a high standard of care

4) Cost-benefit of care with a discounted fee schedule to assist in making treatment affordable

5) Ease of care because we only serve veterans- we understand their special needs and strive to make our dental office a safe and caring environment, especially for veterans.

Dentistry 4Vets said Julian Atkins, a veteran of the United States Air Force and a resident of San Benito County, was suffering because he was not able to eat and felt embarrassed by the appearance of his teeth. It went on to state Atkins indicated his self-esteem was low and that he did not smile.

“As a result of receiving treatment from Dentistry4Vets, he says his ‘overall health and social interactions’ have improved,” Dentistry4Vets said. “What’s more, his pain levels decreased from moderate pain to no pain, and he is now smiling!”

It went on to state that the service is only possible because of community support and that this grant was leveraged with other grant funding, financial donations, and in-kind contributions including from volunteer dentists and specialists, to maximize the number of veterans treated and the level of treatment.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please call 831-883-9371.