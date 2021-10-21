SBC urges residents to participate in the annual earthquake drill on Oct. 21 at 10:21 a.m.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

San Benito County said it invites residents to join in the Great California ShakeOut Drill on Oct. 21 at 10:21 a.m., or at a time that works best for residents.

“Please invite your family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues to practice with you,” the release said. “You can register your participation at www.ShakeOut.org/CaliforniaRemember, practice makes perfect and we want you to be prepared when shaking occurs!”

The release states Cal OES launched the MyShake mobile phone app in October 2019, which provides early warnings when shaking occurs along with a reminder to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” or “Lock, Cover, and Hold On” for individuals using a wheelchair or assistive device.

“Preparedness does matter,” the release states. “If you already have a plan and a kit, then you can head on over to the Earthquake Country Alliance webpage to learn more about the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety.”