Great ideas merit great design

Fourth annual Schipper Design grant program empowers the community through design.

Kathy Schipper and Heidi Connor at Schipper Design explain the Creatives for Community grant to the BenitoLink board of directors. Photo by Jessica Willis.

Information provided by Schipper Design.

Schipper Design announces the call for entries for the 2020 Creatives for Community design grant program.

“The Creatives for Community grant program is one way of contributing to our local communities by doing what we do best—design,” said Kathy Schipper, founder of Schipper Design.

Creatives for Community is the brainchild of Schipper, who came up with it as a means to give back to the nonprofit sector. The program stemmed from years of collaboration with nonprofits and her belief that they are an essential part of a healthy community. She feels these hard-working organizations should have marketing materials that equal their for-profit counterparts.

In this annual grant program, each nonprofit receives up to 30 hours of graphic design time and personalized attention from the design and account management teams at Schipper. Past recipients include BenitoLink, Big Sur Fire Brigade, Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association, Monterey Off Road Cycling (M.O.R.C.A), Live Like Geno Foundation, R.E.A.C.H San Benito County Parks, San Juan Fiesta Fun Run, Sun Street Centers and Homeless Services Center (now Housing Matters). Creatives for Community is a chance for Schipper Design team members to use their skills and experience to serve local communities and connect with clients in a different way.

The 2020 application process is now open and applications will be accepted through March 20.

For more information on the 2020 grant process and applications, email info@schipperdesign.com or visit the Schipper Design website for more information.