Great Plates Delivered meal program returning to SBC

Delivery to qualifying participants is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 18.

Information provided be County of San Benito.

The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services, in partnership with San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center, re-enrolled in the state funded program Great Plates Delivered, a meal delivery service for California’s older adults. The county is coordinating with state agencies, in addition to local restaurants, to re-launch the program.

Great Plates Delivered has two purposes:

To help seniors (65+) and other adults (60-64) at high risk from COVID-19 (having documented exposure to COVID-19 or underlying health condition) to stay home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day; To provide essential economic stimulus to local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

Delivery to qualifying participants is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 18.

Restaurants interested in providing meals or seniors interested in receiving meals can visit https://covid19.ca.gov/ restaurants-deliver-home- meals-for-seniors/.

For more information on this program, please email Program Coordinator Ashlyn Archibeque at greatplatessanbenito@gmail.com or call the Chamber office at (831) 637-5315.