Green Business Committee to host water emergency meeting

Shawn Novack of the Water Resources Association of San Benito County will be the speaker.

Information provided by San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Green Business Committee

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Green Business Committee announced it will host a water emergency meeting led by Shawn Novack of the Water Resources Association of San Benito County on May 26. The meeting will cover the current state water emergency and how it will affect businesses and the great SBC Community.

The meeting will be held at the Community Foundation Epicenter at 440 San Benito Street in Hollister, starting at 1 p.m. It is expected to last about an hour.

Snacks will be provided. Space is limited so please RSVP Shawn Novack at [email protected]