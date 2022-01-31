Groundbreaking for Franklin Park scheduled for Feb. 4

The $208,701 project is funded by State Proposition 68 funds and developer Park Impact Fees.

Information provided by the City of San Juan Bautista

The City of San Juan Bautista announced it will break ground for its newest park located on Franklin Circle on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.

According to the release, in July 2019, city staff met with community members to discuss turning the 2,700-square-foot space at Franklin Circle into a park. A detailed park plan included a Bocce Ball court, picnic tables, shade trees and a succulent garden. After securing title to the property, the city used the neighborhood’s plan to develop a set of specifications.

In August 2020, the city awarded the design contract to Joni L. Jenecki and Associates, Landscape Architects from Santa Cruz to work with the neighbors and create the final design. Architect Joni Jenecki and city staff shared the draft plans at the jobsite with the neighborhood.

The Planning Commission approved the updated plans Dec. 1, 2020, and the City Council approved the design Aug. 17, 2021. City Engineer Julie Behzad then put the project out to bid Oct. 21, 2021. The City Council awarded the bid for construction Nov. 16, 2021, in the amount of $189,701 to Joe’s Landscaping and Concrete. On Thursday Jan. 27, the contractor, the city and neighbors met to discuss the project.

City Manager Don Reynolds said the city is working on a policy to name the park and hopes the City Council can consider it before the parks completion in April.

The city said staging will take place on the week of Jan. 31 and construction is scheduled to begin Feb. 7. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Franklin Circle traffic will not be closed but will be restricted to travel counterclockwise around the park for approximately 75 calendar days,” the release aid. “The project completion is scheduled for the week of April 4, 2022.”

The city said the $208,701 project is funded by State Proposition 68 funds ($100,952) and developer Park Impact Fees ($107,749). The state delivered the executed contract for the Proposition 68 funds on Dec. 21, 2021.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Park at Franklin Circle Improvement Project, email the City Manager Don Reynolds at [email protected] or call City Hall at 831-623-4661. For after-hour emergencies call the public works after-hours line at 831-907-0887.