Hair salon franchise opens in Hollister

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna

Ray Solnik of San Jose is bringing Great Clips to Hollister. This will be the second nationally branded hair salon in Hollister after Super Cuts.

Solnik said the franchise provides a range of hair services. Stylists offer women’s haircuts, men’s haircuts, kid’s haircuts and beard trims. The franchise will offer $8.99 haircuts for the first two weeks. Once the promotion ends, it’ll be $21 for adults, $19 for seniors (65 and over) and children under 11.

Great Clips will also have its annual promotion, Thank A Veteran, on Nov. 11. The event honors military veterans and active personnel with free haircuts during Veterans Day. The salon’s opening is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 1210 E. Park Street, Suite 105.

Solnik owns several Great Clips franchises across the Bay Area. He has a background in technology and management roles and is part of Buena Vista Business Services as a general partner.

A team of six stylists will be employed at Great Clips. Solnik said they have 15 years of experience. The team consists of four Hollister residents, and one each from Gilroy and Salinas. Solnick said the stylists represent their customers—“it’s family-oriented”—adding that Great Clips’ purpose is “to make people look and feel great.”

The salon offers a mobile app to handle scheduling, online check-in, locations and estimated wait time.

