Hair salons and barbershops allowed to reopen

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

On May 26, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced reopening guidance for hair salons and barbershops at his noon press conference. A copy of the guidance can be found here: Hair Salons and Barbershops.

As San Benito County transitions further down the state’s resilience roadmap, there will be more announcements in the coming days from the Governor’s Office. According to a recent release, San Benito County can move forward with opening hair salons and barbershops immediately because the county qualified on May 13 for the local variance for the expansion of Phase 2.

Permitted activities include services that can be provided with both the worker and customer wearing face coverings throughout the service. These include haircuts, hair coloring, blowouts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments.

Salon activities that cannot be done with face coverings on both the worker and client, or that require touching the client’s face—such as shaving, facial waxing, threading, eyelash services and facials—remain prohibited at this time in all counties. Likewise, nail salons remain closed.

Under the new guidance to reopen, salons and barbers must:

Implement measures to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between and among workers and customers, except when providing haircutting and other close contact services. Provide temperature and/or symptom screenings for all workers at the beginning of their shift and any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment. Encourage workers and customers who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home. Screen customers upon arrival and be prepared to cancel or reschedule customers who indicate they have any signs of illness. Require workers and customers to use face coverings during the entire haircutting and other close contact hair services.

Hair salons and barbershops are asked to self-certify by referring to the state guidance and using the San Benito County Self-Certification window placard.

Please follow the industry specific guidance. Once your business is ready to open post the SBC Self-Certification Window Placard in your place of business. Link to placard is here