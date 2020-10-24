Halloween on horizon for San Benito County

While the pandemic has changed how the spooky holiday will be celebrated this year, there are still several events planned in the coming days.

The homes decorated for Halloween on Severinsen Street in Hollister look great day or night. Photo by Patty Lopez Day.

Oct. 31 will be different than years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Halloween is still drawing interest in San Benito County. Some events are still set to take place under recently announced guidelines.

Meanwhile, some families, such as the Figueroas, have decided to abstain from trick or treating this year and avoid the risk of exposure. Tanyia and her husband Jacob have three boys, Cristian, 10, Izrael, 5, and Roman, 4.

“I just don’t want to take that chance of getting my kiddos sick,” Tanyia Figueroa said. “This year we will just order a tres leches cake with Day of the Dead decor and I will get a piñata and do cookie decorating activities to make up for what we will miss out on.”

The kids will also enjoy a spooky movie outdoors, where dad plans to set up a projector. He also plans to screen a pay-per-view boxing match later in the evening for the adults.

Asked if the family will pass out candy, Figueroa said, “If kids come, I will.”

Some traditions will stay the same for the family. The Figueroa kids still will don the costumes of an inflatable T-Rex, Spiderman and a Greek God. And a new member of the family, nine-month-old French bulldog Bentley, will dress as a dragon.

Figueroa said the family typically drives by Severinsen Street in Hollister about a week before Halloween. The street is widely known as the neighborhood where houses are transformed by elaborate Halloween decorations.

“Most of all my kids love to see how people decorate their house,” she said.

Some traditions in town will remain the same this year, while others will embody a COVID-19-friendly spin. However you choose to celebrate, please keep in mind the suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ghost Stories de San Juan Bautista—Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. (free)

This is a Zoom call where locals can sign up to hear ghost stories from the comfort of their home.

Drive-In screening of “Hocus Pocus”—Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. (free)

Enjoy this classic Disney Halloween film at Veterans Memorial Park in Hollister. Sign up in advance, as space is limited.

Viewing Halloween decorations (free)

Take a trip down Severinsen Street in Hollister to see houses displaying their Halloween decor.

Trick or Treat boxes—Oct. 31 (free)

These free boxes from the San Juan Bautista Library Auxiliary are available for San Juan Bautista residents who sign up.

Drive-thru Treat Streets event—Oc. 31 at 12-2 p.m. ($)

Located at the Hollister Municipal Airport, people can sign up to participate in car decorating at $5 per car. Kids ages 2-12 can sign up to receive a free goodie bag.

Trail of Lights and Frights—Up to Oct. 31 ($)

This Halloween-themed offering at Swank Farms, located at 4751 Pacheco Highway in Hollister, is an option after dark for those who like to partake in the traditional corn maze. Walk through a grove emblazoned with lights and frightful decor that appear to jump at you from the shadows. Some actually might.

There is also a huge pumpkin patch at Swank Farms. Some activities will not be available as noted in this article. Check the website for pricing and hours.

