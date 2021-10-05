Hawkins Memorial Hospital grant to promote vaccines

The hospital will employ a work plan to reinforce messages about prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced that its Rural Health Centers were awarded a $247,645 grant from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services to promote vaccine confidence and awareness throughout the county.

According to the release, Hazel Hawkins will employ a work plan to reinforce messages about prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

That includes vaccine promotion efforts in its five Rural Health Clinics, information dissemination to rural residents about how and where to get vaccinated and increased rural community and individual patient literacy on benefits and safety of broad vaccination.

Hazel Hawkins said the information and education efforts are aimed at improving vaccine confidence and counter vaccine hesitancy throughout the community it serves.

“This grant provides us with an excellent opportunity to provide vaccine confidence and awareness to not only our patients, but the entire community” said Amy Breen-Lema, Director of Provider Services and Clinic Operations for The hospital. “The educational campaign we will be embarking on will highlight the safety, efficacy and benefits of broad vaccination raging from COVID-19 to pneumonia, flu, booster shots and childhood immunizations.”