Hazel Hawkins announces chief operations officer appointment

Casillas currently serves on the San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors and will resign her position.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Steven M. Hannah, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital chief executive officer announced the appointment of Mary Casillas as chief operations officer/vice president of Ambulatory Service.

“Mary brings significant experience in hospital and system leadership. Her roles include an impressive record of directing, coaching and mentoring, as well as implementing strong processes for advancing the delivery of safe and effective healthcare services,” Hannah said. “It became clear, through our extensive interview process, Mary’s aptitude and commitment to the mission of our Healthcare District makes her an excellent fit for the role and a complement to our Leadership team.”

The release said that Casillas has a long family history of service to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

“Mary’s demonstrated commitment to our Mission, coupled with her experience in advancing regional healthcare systems is an added value to the expertise we have in our Executive Leadership,” Hannah said.

According to the release, Casillas was elected to the San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors in November 2018 to represent Zone 4 but will resign her elected position. The Board of Directors will discuss filling the Zone 4 position.