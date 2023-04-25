Hazel Hawkins confidential mediation concludes

The district and hospital leadership are also continuing the search for a potential transaction partner.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) and the San Benito Health Care District (District) had a confidential mediation process with stakeholders that has concluded. However, the results of the mediation process, which started in February, failed to resolve several critical issues affecting HHMH and the District.

“The end of mediation does not mean an end to working with our stakeholders. The District and hospital leadership continue to meet with interested parties,” said Mary Casillas, interim CEO for Hazel Hawkins. “We are hopeful that these meetings will result in stabilizing our finances and provide solutions that will better help us reach our goals of maintaining access to quality healthcare for the residents of San Benito County.”

The District and hospital leadership are also continuing the search for a potential transaction partner. To date, 10 organizations have stepped forward indicating interest in exploring a transaction with the District.

The conclusion of the confidential mediation process also permits the District to expand its ongoing transparency initiatives. The District has launched a new website to provide public access to important financial information and other disclosures for members of the public. You can visit it here, or by going to www.savehazelhawkins.com.