Infromation provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The New Year was extraordinarily quiet in the Birthing Center at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) until the evening of January 4. Three babies were born in the span of 20 minutes and at 6:05 p.m., baby Natalia Elias Estrada, earned the distinction of becoming the “First Baby of the New Year” at HHMH.

Violeta Elias Median (left) and Natalia Elias Estrada. Photo courtesy of HHMH.

Violeta Elias Median and Jose Estrada were excited to welcome their baby girl to the family; stating that the baby, who joins her two brothers and sister, evens out the family to two boys and two girls. Natalia weighed in at 6 lbs. 15 oz., is 19 inches long, and was delivered by Dr. Zarin Amin, OB/GYN.

Violeta was pleased when the Birthing Center staff presented her with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. She described the nursing staff as “very attentive and helpful and provided great service.”

“It is always an honor for a hospital to welcome the first baby of a New Year,” said Mary Casillas, Interim CEO, “on behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, we wish the Elias Estrada family a wonderful 2024!”