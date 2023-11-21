Dr. M. Aslam Barra. Photo courtesy of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Foundation recently held their annual Donor Recognition event, honoring Bonnie and Alan Clark as their Donors of the Year, Community Foundation for San Benito County for Organization Donor of the Year and Dr. M. Aslam Barra as their “Heart for Hazel” honoree. The event raised $95,000 in sponsorships and the online auction; proceeds are dedicated to patient care areas, equipment and facility improvements for the Hospital.

Mary Casillas, Interim CEO, spoke at the event noting the accomplishments of the hospital over the past year. “Our team has worked tirelessly over the last year and has made big changes to turn things around. We know we still have a lot of work ahead of us to get HHH to a more sustainable future and we are not going to give up.”

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Foundation President Seth Muenzer (left) and Community Foundation for San Benito County President/ CEO Gary Byrne. Photo courtesy of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“It was a beautiful evening honoring a group of very special people who are dedicated to supporting the hospital,” stated Liz Sparling, Foundation Director. “We are so grateful for the generosity of our donors. We have 44 new donors this year over the 23 new donors from last year. That is very telling of the support we have throughout the community.”