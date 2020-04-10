Hazel Hawkins health centers and labs consolidate services

Hours adjusted due to declining patient visits during pandemic.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Due to a steep decline in patient visits attributed to concerns over COVID-19 exposure Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is consolidating services through their community health centers and laboratories until the pandemic subsides.

According to an April 10 release, the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center in San Juan Bautista and the Mabie First Street Health Care Center are closed until further notice. Staff from these health centers and their patients will go to the following health centers:

Patients from the Community Health Center in San Juan Bautista will be directed to the Barragan Family Health Care & Diabetes Center.

Mabie First Street Health Care Center patients will be referred to the Sunset Drive Health Care Center.

The Sunset Drive Health Care Center will be closed on Saturdays until further notice.

The Mabie Fourth Street Health Care Center schedule remains the same as usual, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the health care centers are open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Health center phones will be rolled over to their new temporary health care centers.

The hospital’s main laboratory and satellite labs have also been affected by lower volumes and adjustments have been made to the outpatient laboratory sites and hours.

The main hospital outpatient laboratory is now open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The McCray lab hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Sunnyslope satellite lab draw station is closed until further notice.

The release also said the providers are taking TeleMed calls with patients that need to be followed up on, but are not sick enough to come in, or need medication refills.

“Our goal is to keep our well patients safe at home, but still provide the care they need,” said Linda Stroup, director of HHMH Community Health Centers.