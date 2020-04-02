Hazel Hawkins Hospital approved for critical access designation

Critical access designation is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities.

Information provided by Frankie Gallagher, director of marketing/community relations for Hazel Hawkins Hospital.

After 18 months, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has achieved Critical Access Hospital designation. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the hospital’s participation in the program.

According to an April 2 release, critical access designation is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities. Critical access hospitals receive benefits such as cost-based reimbursement for Medicare services. The release said the designation will result in $3-4 million more in reimbursement annually for Hazel Hawkins Hospital.

“I am very pleased that all of our employees and physicians hard work, diligence, and perseverance has finally secured a bright future and sustainable vision for our District,” said Ken Underwood, CEO. “I thank everyone, (including Congressman Panetta and Assemblymember Rivas), for making this a reality for our patients, community, volunteers, employees, and physicians.”

Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Assemblyman Robert Rivas were both integral partners with the hospital in helping to achieve this designation, the release said.

“By being designated a critical access hospital, Hazel Hawkins can continue its critical healthcare mission for our community especially during this bruising pandemic,” Panetta said. “It’s important that our rural hospitals get the necessary support from our federal government. As a federal representative, I’m pleased to ensure that government is working for us, so that Hazel Hawkins can continue to serve us.”