Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary offers scholarships for 2022

Applications are due by April 1.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

In a Jan. 5 news release Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced that applications for the 2022 Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Awards are now available. Each year the Auxiliary awards scholarships to students who are pursuing a medical or medically oriented career. The total amount awarded to each recipient will be at the discretion of the Scholarship Committee.

Auxiliary members put in thousands of hours throughout the year running a thrift shop, the hospital gift shop, and organizing their annual Winter Boutique to fund programs including scholarships.

To be eligible to apply for a scholarship you must:

Be a high school graduate (or equivalent)

Be a resident of San Benito County for a minimum of one continuous year

Be enrolled in health-related course of study at an accredited institution

Apply by April 1, 2022

A complete list of eligibility rules and application packet are available on the hospital website at www.hazelhawkins.com under the “NEWS” tab. Contact Frankie Gallagher in the HHH Public Relations office at 831-636-2644 for additional information.